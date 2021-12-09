BIDEN’S AMERICA: A Dozen US Cities Have Already Set Murder Records

At least a dozen major US cities have shattered their murder records in 2021 – and there are still 3 weeks to go.

The nation’s sixth largest city, Philadelphia, recorded 523 murders as of Dec. 7, exceeding its former grim milestone of 500 murders set in 1990.

Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Paul, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Tucson, Arizona; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Austin, Texas; Rochester, New York; and Albuquerque, New Mexico also set murder records in 2021, with 5 of them surpassing notorious benchmarks set just a year prior.

Nationally, homicides rose about 30% in 2020 compared to 2019, the largest single-year jump since the FBI began tracking such data.

Some criminologists have blamed the soaring murder rates on pandemic-related stress, criminals having too much free time on their hands, political and racial conflicts, anti-police rhetoric, and the subsequent retirement of police officers en masse.

