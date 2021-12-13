Texas Man Faces Years in Prison After Threatening to Kill Chabad Rabbis

An Amarillo, Texas man is facing years in prison after he sent death threats to three Chabad rabbis.

Christopher Stephen Brown, 37, repeatedly contacted Chabad, calling for the deaths of all Jews, and specifically threatening to kill members of a bais din, and sent a link to his YouTube page, on which he said that Chabad’s chairman, vice chairman, and the son of another Chabad member deserve to die.

He contacted Chabad another time, threating to tear out the eyes and tongues of rabbis and kill as many as he can. Brown then contacted Chabad yet again, threatening to “blow their heads off.”

When police went to Brown’s residence to arrest him, the anti-Semite resisted arrest, and his female partner threatened officers by pointing a gun at them. And FBI agent at the scene successfully disarmed her.

Brown now faces up to five years in prison, while his sidekick, identified as 28-year-old Rebekah Jones, faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)