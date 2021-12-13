Chicago Hatzolah, in Partnership with the JFMC, Unveils New Ambulance [PHOTOS]

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Hatzolah on Sunday unveiled a brand-new ambulance in honor of the 10th anniversary of Chicago Hatzolah’s founding.

Despite usually not conducting capital campaigns, The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago partnered with Chicago Hatzolah and split the cost of the new ambulance, due to the incredible response by Hatzolah during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds for the new ambulance, which will serve as Chicago Hatzolah’s fourth rig, was donated by generous people throughout Chicago and beyond, with those donations going to an incredible life-saving cause.

