BUSTED: NYPD Cops Caught Submitting Fake Covid Vax Cards

Two high-ranking NYPD officials have been caught submitting fake Covid-19 vaccine cards, and numerous others are being probed, in what some believe could wind up being a massive departmental scandal, the NY Post reports.

Lieutenant Joseph Marsella and Captain Desmond Morales have been placed on desk duty after being caught submitting fake vaccination cards and have had their guns and badges taken from them.

“We were clear from the outset that vaccine compliance was a serious matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Public Information John Miller, who was himself hospitalized with Covid-19. “It is not just about the individual NYPD employee’s health, but also the health of their coworkers and others around them.”

“If the investigation finds that these two officers substituted false documentation to the department it is a serious breach of integrity and the law.”

The NYPD’s probe will also reportedly look into the vaccine status of other officers who may have submitted fraudulent paperwork to skirt Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine requirement on police officers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)