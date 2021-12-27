Israel Could Allow Foreigners Into Country Within 2 Weeks

Israel’s skies, which have been closed to foreigners since the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in Israel, could be reopening within weeks.

A group of experts who advise Israel’s Health Ministry regarding Covid-19 rules said they had determined that the travel rules are unhelpful considering that Israel’s cases are rising despite the country being closed, and recommended that Israel allow travelers back in by mid-January.

“Restrictions on tourism and monitoring at the airport have been proven as good and important policies in limiting the rate of Omicron infection and spread throughout Israel. This policy was carried out early and bought precious time to encourage vaccinations, accumulate medications and maintain an open economy until the knowledge is gathered about the severity of infection with omicron,” the committee’s report said, according to Haaretz.

“However, we are rapidly approaching the point where this policy will not help because of the rapid local spread of the omicron variant, and preparations should be made to lift it,” the report adds.

