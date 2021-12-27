SEMINARY COSTS: HaRav Shmuel Fuerst Calls Out $30K Tuitions For Seminary In Israel [SEE THE VIDEO]

In a speech delivered at the Agudah Midwest Convention in Chicago, HaRav Shmuel Fuerst, Dayan of Agudath Israel of Illinois, called out seminaries for charging exorbitant tuition, thereby placing unbearable strains on frum families.
“The cost today [for girl’s seminaries] is about $25,000 to $30,000. Now with the weakening dollar, they have an excuse to hike it even more,” Rabbi Fuerst said.
Rabbi Fuerst called for not-for-profit seminaries to be opened in Chicago so that relief could be provided to families crushed by high seminary tuition and resultant debt.
“It’s time we stop the seminaries in Eretz Yisroel [from taking] advantage of us,” Rabbi Feurst said. “Many of our families sent to Eretz Yisroel and paid $30,000 because they have no breira – they have no choice.”
“And these $30,000 is $30,000 that many families don’t have. We must stop it. And if we do it here in Chicago, I guarantee you that different parts of the country will follow us.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Just try to not send to a “good seminary in Israel”
And listen to what shaddchanim say about your daughters resume..its unfortunate, but thats the krum velt we live in.
If this seminary is opened in ISRAEL – people will flock to it. Honestly, the opening of more half year seminaries is way overdue.
But, what about camps, even AGMW camps, who charge well over $2000/month. Closer to 2500. If you break that down, that is around the same amount per month as seminary. And Seminary is one child at a time, while camp costs is for each child at the same time. Camps are just as much as a necessity, if not more, than seminary.
Yes, it’s about time we shut down this business called “seminary”. Enough with the garbage, our daughters will do just fine in life having gone to a local seminary. Yes, many English speaking families in EY will need to find a new source of parnassah. That is not an excuse for this ongoing vicious cycle of insanity.