SENSELESS MURDER: Jewish Realtor Shot and Killed in Florida in Tragic Case of Mistaken Identity

A Jewish realtor showing a home to prospective buyers was shot and killed in Florida by a disgruntled former tenant who mistook her for the homeowner.

Sarah Mitchell-Frost A”H, a 40-year-old wife and mother from Parkland, was shot multiple times as she sat in her car while sitting in the driveway of a home in Coral Springs, Florida.

She was deeply involved in her shul, Chabad of Parkland, including accompanying members of the frum community on a trip to Israel and recently volunteering to host the shul’s Chanukah party in her home.

Members of the community expressed horror at the news of Sarah’s murder and said they would always remember her kindness, willingness to help others, and dedication to her community and those in need.

“So loving and caring,” Rabbi Shuey Biston said of Sarah. “There wasn’t a project that we started in the community that she wouldn’t be a part of… she was just a really special person. Anything she touched turned to gold.”

Raymond Resse, 51, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the shocking and senseless killing. He is now facing murder charges and decades in prison.

Sarah leaves behind a husband and young daughter.

A Chesed Fund page has been set up in memory of Sarah, with the proceedings going to support her husband and daughter in these trying times.

