HATE IN BROOKLYN: Jewish Man Punched in Face for Wearing IDF Sweatshirt

A Jewish man in Brooklyn was punched in the face at the Foot Locker in Bay Ridge over his wearing an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt.

Blake Zadavsky and his Ilan Kaganovich, both 21, were at the store when they were accosted by 2 perps who called them “dirty Jews” before one punched Zadavsky in the face, the New York Post reported.

“They asked us what we were doing in their neighborhood. They called us dirty Jews,” Zadavsky said.

“The one who punched me said if I don’t take my sweatshirt off, he’s going to rock me,” he said.

After refusing to take off the hoodie, one of the attackers then slugged him twice in the face and threw iced coffee on him.

The NYPD said they are searching for the suspects and are investigating the incident as a hate crime, and Governor Kathy Hochul said the state police Hate Crimes Task Force is assisting in the probe and willing to provide additional support.

“This is abhorrent and unacceptable,” Hochul said. “Antisemitism and all hate has no home in New York.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)