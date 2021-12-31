MAILBAG: Glad We’re Paying Attention Now

There has been a lot of discussion in recent days over the severity and comparison of two aveiros – bah al eishes ish and malbin p’nei chaveiro.

Many people, including most notably HaRav Gershon Edelstein shlita, have pointed out that one who embarrasses someone publicly loses their chelek in olam haba, whereas one who is bah al eishes ish does not, and that people should get their priorities straight, especially when discussing recent developments in the frum community.

This has led to further debate and discussion within our community and a renewed interest in the concept of hamalbin p’nei chaveiro b’rabim ein lo chelek l’olam haba.

I just want to point out that it shouldn’t take a historic tragedy that what has recently gone down – all aspects of it – for us to take this issue seriously.

Whether we like it or not, social media plays a huge part in our day-to-day lives. Information is available to us and able to be transmitted across the globe in literally the blink of an eye, and it is so easy for us to ba’redd someone else without thinking about it – or even uttering a word!

Don’t let this ongoing discussion go to waste. Don’t forget the principle we are being reminded of now – embarrassing another person literally causes us to lose out in the World to Come.

Stop murdering people and start being aware of what you say and type.

Aharon D.

