Israel To Reopen To Vaccinated Tourists Next Week But US & UK Remain “Red”

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that vaccinated tourists from most countries will be permitted to enter Israel beginning on Sunday, January 9.

The list of “red” countries was updated, with most countries downgraded to “orange,” including South Africa, Hungary, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, and Canada. However, the US and the UK remain on the “red” list, as well as Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey. Travelers from red countries are not permitted to enter Israel.

Upon arriving in Israel, tourists will only be required to enter quarantine for 24 hours or until they receive a negative test result from the required PCR test at Ben-Gurion.

In addition, the Health Ministry revoked the requirement for vaccinated or recovered Israelis returning from “orange” countries to quarantine for three days. Travelers will undergo a PCR test at Ben-Gurion and enter quarantine only for 24 hours or until they receive a negative test result. The new policy is set to go into effect on Monday, January 3, at midnight.

Unvaccinated Israelis returning from orange counties will have to quarantine at home for 14 days, with the option of shortening the quarantine upon receiving a negative PCR test result taken from the 7th day after arrival in Israel.

