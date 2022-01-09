NYPD Commish: Manhattan DA’s Policies “Invite Violence” Against Police Officers, Will Ruin NYC Quality of Life

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she is “concerned” over new policies being implemented by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that will essentially allow criminals to run amok without any consequences.

“I have studied these policies and I am very concerned about the implications to your safety as police officers, the safety of the public and justice for the victims,” Sewell wrote in an email to her department. “I am making my concerns known to the Manhattan District Attorney and hope to have frank and productive discussions to try and reach more common ground.”

Bragg sent a memo to prosecutors last week not to prosecute marijuana misdemeanors, turnstile jumping, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, trespassing, and other crimes considered to be “low-level,” and to lessen charges for numerous other offenses.

For instance, Bragg’s memo calls for suspects charged with armed robbery to be prosecuted with petit larceny – a misdemeanor – instead, if nobody were seriously injured or there was no “genuine risk of harm.”

He also ordered prosecutors not to request bail unless the crime is very serious.

In her email, NYPD Commissioner Sewell said that Bragg’s policies would “invite violence against police officers and will have deleterious effects on our relationship with the communities we protect.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)