UPDATE: Filthy Anti-Semite Who Spit On Jewish Child In Marine Park Is Arrested

A vile antisemite is facing hate crime charges after making anti-Jewish remarks to a group of children before spitting on them on Avenue P in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.

The NYPD said it has arrested Christina Darling, 21, over the incident, and charged her with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and menacing.

”This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all,” Aryeh Fried, the father of one of the children told CBS2.

Fried said his son responded to the woman.

“I gotta teach him not to engage, but he engaged. And she came running back at him, spat in his face and told him we will kill you all, I know where you live, and we’ll make sure to get you all next time,” he said.

“I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,” he added. “To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy.”

⚠️ UPDATE in anti-Jewish Hate Crime involving 8YO child. Thanks to help from the public, HCTF Detectives, assisted by Bklyn South Warrants,

arrested:

Darling, Christina 21

Brooklyn Charges:

Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime

Act in Manner Injurious to Child<17 x3

Menacing/HC https://t.co/ZGC4AVvAwG pic.twitter.com/iKeAKuHi65 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) January 21, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)