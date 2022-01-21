UPDATE: Filthy Anti-Semite Who Spit On Jewish Child In Marine Park Is Arrested

A vile antisemite is facing hate crime charges after making anti-Jewish remarks to a group of children before spitting on them on Avenue P in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.
The NYPD said it has arrested Christina Darling, 21, over the incident, and charged her with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and menacing.
”This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all,” Aryeh Fried, the father of one of the children told CBS2.
Fried said his son responded to the woman.
“I gotta teach him not to engage, but he engaged. And she came running back at him, spat in his face and told him we will kill you all, I know where you live, and we’ll make sure to get you all next time,” he said.
“I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,” he added. “To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy.”
⚠️ UPDATE in anti-Jewish Hate Crime involving 8YO child. Thanks to help from the public, HCTF Detectives, assisted by Bklyn South Warrants,
arrested:
Darling, Christina 21
Brooklyn
Charges:
Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime
Act in Manner Injurious to Child<17 x3
Menacing/HC https://t.co/ZGC4AVvAwG pic.twitter.com/iKeAKuHi65
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) January 21, 2022
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
No need to editorialize her as “filthy” or “vile.” She spat in the face of a child, we know she’s not a good person.
It makes your reporting look unprofessional.
Not so Darling.
No News, according to NYS law she did not kill anyone so she is probably back on the street
@Covertcorgi If describing such a bad person as “filthy and vile” is defined as editorializing, then we truly are living an Orwellian nightmare.
Waiting for the story of actual violence on elderly Arabs today by right wing Israelis
The trauma I gained from years of captivity in “educational” institutions where I was subjected to intentional infliction of emotional distress on a daily basis by cruel goyim that probably would have preferred me dead unsupported by any fellow Yid, I would trade that in a heartbeat for one insult and spit in the face. Seriously, you have thousands of Yiddin captives abused among goyim everyday, and you throw all your resources behind some kid who could easily wipe the spit and shrug off the insult without any real damage. It’s pathetic.
This happened in New York. Big deal. The acts of hatred of which I was on the receiving end from chilonim in Y-m forty-five years ago makes this incident pale in comparison. Why does any Jew think the gentile majority in the US has any duty or obligation to be civil toward him or her? Such naivete is risible.