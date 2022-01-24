WRONG DIRECTION: Most Americans Say US is On Wrong Track

An NBC News poll finds that a large majority of Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction, their income isn’t keeping apace with inflation, and that the nation’s democracy is hanging by a thread.

72% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, 70% say America has become so polarized that it can no longer tackle major issues collaboratively, and 61% say their income is falling behind the rising cost of living.

When asked to describe America today, most said “downhill,” “divisive,” “negative,” “struggling,” “lost” or “bad.”

“Downhill, divided, doubting democracy, falling behind, and tuning out — this is how Americans are feeling as they’re heading into 2022,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.

The poll also found that Republicans hold an overwhelming lead in enthusiasm among their voters and Democratic groups losing interest in the upcoming midterm elections.

“There is nothing but flashing red flights and warning signs for Democrats,” said McInturff.

