Man Shoved Onto NYC Subway Tracks, Injured; Attacker Escapes

A New York City subway rider was hospitalized with a leg injury after being pushed onto the tracks Sunday, the latest episode amid heightened concerns about crime in the nation’s largest transit system.

The 62-year-old man made contact with a train and fell onto the tracks, police said. He suffered a leg laceration and was taken to a hospital for treatment. It was not immediately clear how seriously he was injured.

A victim was pushed from behind at the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan while standing on the southbound platform on the A/C line as a C train was approaching at around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

The attack came as public officials seek to quell an increase in subway crime. Eight days ago, a woman was pushed to her death at the Times Square station. A 61-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Last year there were several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan. New mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said he didn’t feel completely safe riding the subway to his first day as mayor this month and sensed a “feeling of disorder.”

“These incidents are unacceptable and have to stop,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement Sunday. “New Yorkers are coming back to the subway and they need it to be safe. We’re grateful to the Governor, the Mayor and the NYPD Commissioner for their commitment to more visibly deploy officers and to humanely address people with mental health issues who might present a risk to New Yorkers using the subway system.”

