SICKENING: BLM Complains That Shot Cops Are Treated as Heroes

The Washington, D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter complained that police officers who are shot in the line of duty are automatically treated as heroes.

Their concern over who is considered a hero and who isn’t comes after a police officer was shot in Washington. The suspect is still on the loose.

“This is the point we’ve been making for months,” the group tweeted Sunday night. “Look at the reaction and coverage tonight. Tear jerker press conferences and proclamations of heroes coming soon. Imagine if people knew these folks’ names. Being Black in DC is more dangerous than any job.”

“This isn’t to say these scenarios represent what happened tonight, but it does explain our skepticism, interest in details, and highlights the difference in how people talk and act when an officer is hurt vs when they hurt a Black person. No one asks what the cop did wrong, the group added.”

An ongoing campaign on the BLM website describes Washington as an “occupied police state” that was “never meant to protect” black people.

