Petirah of Former NYS Assembly Speaker Shelly Silver Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the passing of former NYS Speaker Sheldon Silver at the age of 77.

A native of the Lower East Side, Silver was a longtime supporter of and defender of numerous causes important to the frum community.

He was instrumental in getting approval for Chevrah Hatzolah to operate in New York, as well as to use lights and sirens.

He was also extremely close with HaRav Dovid Feinstein zt”l, and took the posek hador’s guidance to heart.

Silver was battling cancer and passed away at a correctional facility in Massachusetts, where he was serving time for a fraud conviction.

Levaya details will be published when it becomes available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)