EXPLAINER: Yes, Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Are Still Available for Covid-19 Patients Despite DeSantis Statement

A statement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has many worried that lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments will no longer be available across the United States. However, this is not the case.

The FDA on Monday pulled its emergency use authorization for the antibody treatments from two companies – Regeneron and Eli Lilly – because those treatments have been shown to be far less effective against Omicron than they were with previous strains, such as Delta.

This prompted Florida Governor DeSantis to condemn the Biden administration, saying that the FDA didn’t have “a shred of clinical data to support this action” and that “Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law.”

However, it is important to understand that there is a third monoclonal antibody treatment – developed and produced by GlaxoSmithKline – that is still authorized for use and has shown to be highly effective against Omicron infections.

YWN spoke with the Covid Plasma Initiative, who confirmed that they are still able to send patients for monoclonal antibody treatments, and that there is supply of the treatments available.

If you have become infected with Covid-19, it is important that you research your treatment options to ensure optimal outcomes. Yes, monoclonal antibody treatments are still available, and the Covid Plasma Initiative is still helping people get them.

If you become infected with Covid-19, call the Covid Plasma Initiative at 828-475-2762

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)