HEADING TO FLORIDA? KASHRUS ALERT: Uber Eats Placing Non-Kosher Restaurants in “Kosher” Section

Visitors to Florida are urged to be hypervigilant when ordering food from Uber Eats, after it was discovered that a number of restaurants listed in the app’s “kosher” section are not under a hashgacha.

For instance, Motek Cafe is listed a kosher restaurant in the Uber Eats app. However, closer inspection reveals that the company isn’t certified as kosher.

At the bottom of the eatery’s description there is a kashrus disclaimer.

“We source only the highest quality grade “A” 100% Glatt kosher eat in all our dishes including chicken, beef, and lamb,” the disclaimer reads. “However, please note we are NOT a ‘certified’ kosher restaurant for various reasons, some of them being: we also serve dairy items on our premises; we do not have a separate kitchen, prep area, or utensils for dairy; we are open on the Sabbath and on most Jewish holidays.”

If you are traveling to Florida, or know of someone traveling to Florida, be aware of this issue so as not to be nichshol.

