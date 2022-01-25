HOW LOW CAN JOE GO?! Biden’s Cratering Approval Rating Hits a New Low

The hits for President Joe Biden just keep on coming.

In a new poll from Harvard CAPS/Harris, the president’s approval rating has dropped to 39%, with 53% saying they “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove of his job performance.

Biden’s approval rating is down 6 points from the last Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted in November, while his disapproval rating rose by 2 points.

The president’s sinking numbers comes as the White House faces crises and struggles across multiple fronts, ranging from soaring inflation to Democrats’ inability to get their voting rights legislation passed in Congress.

Biden also has another challenge on his hands now: a bullyish Russia poised to invade Ukraine, in a move that could test Biden’s loyalty to US allies and NATO.

“This is a new low for President Biden as he struggles to solve a myriad of issues from the pandemic and the economy to immigration and crime that trouble the public,” said pollster Mark Penn. “These numbers should prompt a long overdue pivot from the White House, but so far, the Biden administration has double down on its direction.”

