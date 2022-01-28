VILE: Vandals Slash NYPD Tires During Vigils for Murdered Cops

The depths of depravity know no limits.

A number of NYPD vehicles had their tires slashed on Wednesday during a vigil being held in honor of two officers who were shot and killed in the Bronx.

Four NYPD patrol cars, an auxiliary van, and a police vehicle from Darien, Connecticut, had their tires slashed around 6:30 pm in Harlem, just a few steps away from a vigil being held at the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct station house.

The murdered cops, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, were shot on Friday while responding to a Bronx apartment for reports of a domestic dispute. A third officer shot the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, mortally wounding him.

