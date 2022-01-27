MORE HATE: Jewish Girl Harassed on NYC Subway

A young Jewish girl was harassed and threatened on a New York subway – the latest in a recent string of antisemitic incidents in the Big Apple.

Police say that on Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call for harassment.

Upon arriving at the scene, they were met by a 22-year-old frum girl. She told them that she had gone on the southbound “2” train at Franklin avenue and sat down in the front section of the train car.

As the train was in motion, an unknown male approximately 6 feet in height, 135 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, red sweater, black jacket, and black jeans approaches her and yells, “You little Jewish girl, you make me nervous, get off the train or I am going to hurt you.”

The girl became nervous and frightened, got up and went to the other side of the train car.

The perpetrator then yelled, “that’s not far enough!” and continued repeating the aforementioned statements.

When the train reached the Sterling Street station, the Jewish girl got of the train and ran away.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention.

The transit district commanding officer referred the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and they are investigating further.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)