SHOCK POLL: Biden Beats Trump and DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

Despite his rock-bottom approval ratings, President Joe Biden remains in a strong position to win reelection in 2024, with a new poll finding that he would beat the top 2 GOP contenders – Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

The poll, conducted by Marquette University, found that Biden leads Trump 43% to 33% in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election rematch.

Similarly, Biden would beat DeSantis 41% to 33%, according to the survey.

Just 29% of poll respondents said they want Trump to run again in 2024, compared to 71% who said they don’t want him to run again.

Neither Trump or DeSantis have officially said that they will run for the White House in the next presidential election cycle. However, it is widely assumed that Trump will, and many believe DeSantis will mount a bid as well.

There have been some recent tensions between Trump and DeSantis, with the former upset that the Florida governor hasn’t committed to not running for 2024 GOP nomination if Trump runs as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)