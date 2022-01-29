Jewish Woman Suing NYC Hospital to Give Her Husband Ivermectin

A Jewish woman is suing Mount Sinai West in New York City over the facility’s refusal to treat her husband with ivermectin.

Erika Quintero-Sherry’s husband, Benjamin Chernyavsky, 60, is on a ventilator and in medically induced coma due to a Covid-19 infection.

Quintero-Sherry says her husband’s primary care doctor recommended that he be given ivermectin as a possible last resort, but Mount Sinai doctors are refusing to give him the treatment.

“Once my husband went onto the ventilator, I felt like, what do we do now?” Quintero-Sherry told the NY Post. “Are we going to try something else or are we continuing with the same protocol that isn’t working and just keep him on oxygen?”

“Every day I go to the hospital and it’s just nerve wracking,” she said.

The hospital says it’s treating Chernyavsky with steroids, antibiotics, high-flow oxygen and BiPAP, and doctors are taking a “wait and see” approach with him.

“I cannot give up on him, even if the defendants have,” the wife says in court papers. “There is no reason why the defendants cannot approve or authorize other forms of treatment so long as the benefits outweigh the risks.”

