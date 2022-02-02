WATCH: Pollard Says That Esther, Z’l, Made Him Frum: “I’ll Be Indebted The Rest Of My Life”

Hundreds of people are flocking to the home of Jonathan Pollard to comfort him on the devastating loss of his wife Esther, z’l.

HaRav Shlomo Amar, the Rav of Yerushalayim, told Pollard: “Esther came to us again and again as Chief Rabbanim that we should call to the tzibur to daven for Yonatan and assist in freeing him. Her devotion was something that’s rarely seen.”

“There is no doubt that the zechus of the great mitzvah of fighting for your release over so many years is accompanying her now in Shamayim.”

Rav of Tzfas, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu also came to be menachem avel. Rav Eliyahu’s father, HaRav Mordechai Eliyahu, was very devoted to Jonathan, visiting him in prison numerous times.

At the levaya, Pollard said that Esther was the one who taught him “to love Israel and the Jewish people. She’s the one that taught me everything I know about Torah and halacha.”

אין אישה מתה אלא לבעלה. לווית אסתר פולארד ז״ל בירושלים pic.twitter.com/PfI6uXg3qP — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) January 31, 2022

כאלף מלווים את אסתר פולארד אשתו של המרגל הישראלי יונתן פולארד למנוחות בבית העלמין הר המנוחות בירושלים יונתן פולארד הספיד את אשתו באנגלית, ״אסתר, כמה קיוויתי להגיע איתך אל במקום ואל האדמה אל ארץ ישראל. אבל האדמה הזו בלעדייך אינה אותה אדמה כמו שאת אהבת״ pic.twitter.com/SDWeqj8eOa — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) January 31, 2022

In an interview with Ynet, Pollard said that he will be indebted to Esther for the rest of his life. “I have no doubt that her long fight for my release came at the cost of her health,” he said.

Pollard added that Esther forced him to consider his past and his ancestors, many of them Rabbanim, and that’s how he turned to religion. He added that Esther not only fought for his release from prison but also from his perception as a diaspora Jew, which ultimately brought him to Israel “to live a life of truth according to Hashem’s will.”

חברי הכנסת מיכאל מלכיאלי ובצלאל סמוטריץ הגיעו כעת לניחום אבלים אצל יונתן פולארד. pic.twitter.com/Z1JlpyTmuw — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) February 2, 2022

המקובל הרב יעקב עדס בניחום אבלים אצל יהונתן פולארד. pic.twitter.com/0wIarOHa6Z — ברל'ה קרומבי (@berale_crombie) February 1, 2022

