DISTURBING: Sicko Forcibly Touches Two Young Females in Flatbush

Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD are actively searching for a male suspect who assaulted two young women in the heart of Flatbush on Monday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN the incidents occurred on Ave. I and E. 27th St., and Ave. I and E. 24th St., respectively, at around 4:30 pm.

The suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old tall black male last seen wearing Adidas pants with white stripes running down the side, a black jacket and a hoodie.

The NYPD tells YWN that they have increased 24 hour patrols in the area, and Detectives are actively working on the case. Chief Brian Kemper, Inspector Richie Taylor, Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, and Lt. Ira Jablonsky have all been working tireless since the incident began.

Anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect is asked to immediately call 911 and Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

