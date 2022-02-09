WATCH: Syrian Anti-Aircraft Missile Explodes Over Northern Israel After IDF Attack

An anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria exploded in the air over northern Israel early Wednesday morning, triggering sirens in the area of Umm al-Fahm, the IDF stated on Wednesday.

Fortunately, there were no reports of Israeli injuries.

Syria filed the missile in response to an IDF attack near Damascus. In turn, Israel retaliated for the counter-attack inside Israeli territory, striking Syrian air defense batteries.

A report by Syrian state media SANA said that one soldier was killed and five were wounded in the Israeli strikes and there was damage to property.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)