MANIAC ARRESTED: Well Known Perp Who Kicked 89-Year-Old to the Ground in Flatbush Arrested

The demented maniac who randomly kicked an 89-year-old woman to the curb on Ave. P in Flatbush earlier this week has been arrested thanks to the efforts of Flatbush Shomrim.

The perp, who has a long history of run-ins with the law, has been arrested dozens of times for all types of violent crimes. Sadly, because of the bail reform laws, he keeps getting released back onto the streets, allowing him to once again attack New Yorkers.

The perp was apprehended by Shomrim and arrested by the NYPD on Quentin Road and E. 18th Street on Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)