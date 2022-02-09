A Wife’s Tears

As many young girls do, I dreamed of my wedding day when I was all of 12 years old. I envisioned what my future life could look like.

Growing up in a secular home, my going to school in Shuvu Beit Shemesh inspired me to dream of marrying a Shomer Shabbos husband and to have a Kosher home. While this may sound a bit mundane to many people who grow up in a religious home, for me, I could not wait to finally build my own true Bayit B’Yisroel.

Upon graduating from Shuvu, and then from a Mamlachti Dati school, I started dating. I made sure that every young man who took me out knew about my dreams of building a truly religious home.

When I met my future husband, Yisrael, he knew almost nothing about being a Shomer Torah U’Mitzvot – but he was more than happy to follow my aspirations for a religious life, and he started becoming more and more religious. Our courtship progressed until the day that we finally stood under the Chupah.

Today, we enjoy our Seudot Shabbat together in a home radiating with the joy of Yiddishkeit.

My name is Liora Nissimov and it is Hashgacha that my name has the word “Nissim” or “miracles” in it, as I truly believe that what happened in my life is a modern-day miracle.

I thank Shuvu for giving me the strength to persevere in my days living in an irreligious home, and for their help on my path to my current life. A beautiful life filled with Torah that my husband Yisrael and I share today.

Thank You Shuvu!

Liora Nissimov

