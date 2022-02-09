Jewish Man Carjacked In Parking Lot Of Agudah in Baltimore

A frum man was the victim of a strongarm carjacking in Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

According to YWN sources, the victim was in the parking lot of Agudah of Park Heights when he was approached by two black males. The suspects struck their victim in the head with a hard object, demanded his keys, and fled with his vehicle.

The victim was not badly injured in the incident and did not require medical attention.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2021 Honda Accord EX-L.

Police are investigating.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)