FAILING: Biden’s Average Approval Rating Drops Below 40%

Americans’ approval of the job President Joe Biden is doing continues to fall, as the White House struggles with a broad range of issues they can’t seem to tackle, from rising inflation to the border crisis, to the Ukraine border conflict.

Now, for the first time since taking office, President Biden’s average approval rating, based on results from multiple large polls, has fallen below 40%.

RealClearPolitics, which tracks the president’s average approval rating, said that, on average, national polls of Biden’s performance have his approval rating at 39% and his disapproval rating at 54%.

Fox News said it reached out to the White House to find what factors the Biden administration thinks are contributing to the president’s sinking average polling numbers but added that they have not yet received a response.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)