PANICKING: Dems Scrambling to Lift COVID Restrictions Ahead of Midterms

Democratic officials across the country are rushing to reverse course on Covid-19 restrictions they imposed as the 2022 midterm elections near.

The sudden reversals come as major polls show that the overwhelming majority of Americans are sick and tired of Covid restrictions and are itching to get back to a semblance of normalcy.

According to a recent Monmouth University poll, 70% of Americans say it’s time to move on from the pandemic, and an increasingly small number of people say they still support Covid-related mandates.

A notable exception to the hordes of Democrats seeking to reverse course is President Biden, who continues to follow the guidance of the CDC, which still recommends universal masking indoors and in schools.

However, with Biden’s tanking poll numbers, Democrats across the country don’t want to be stuck together with him, and are looking for an off-ramp to stave off a massacre on election night.

Numerous Democratic governors this week announced that they are lifting many Covid restrictions, and a plethora of prominent congressional Democrats are now voicing support for a return to normal.

