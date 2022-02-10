Homeland Security Tracking Potential Trucker Protest in US

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is “tracking reports of a potential convoy” of truckers in the United States, as trucker protests in Canada continue to disrupt the nation’s capital.

The truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, Toyota and General Motors to shut down plants or otherwise curtail production on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

The bumper-to-bumper demonstration entered its fourth day Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products back and forth across the border.

A DHS spokesman said it is now keeping tabs on a potential US convoy “that may be planning to travel to several US cities,” though the spokesman admitted that the DHS has “not observed specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy, and [is] working closely with our federal, state and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe.”

The agency has reportedly been warning law enforcement and public safety officials that a trucker convoy protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates could begin on Sunday, February 13th.

The warning said that “the convoy could severely disrupt transportation, federal government and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests” as the convoy crosses the United States.

