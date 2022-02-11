Two Bochurim Mugged Near Yeshiva Shaar HaTorah in Queens

Two bochurim from Yeshiva Shaar Hatorah-Grodno in Kew Gardens, NY were the victims of a mugging just a block away from the yeshiva.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at around 8:15 pm when a black male approached the bochurim and demanded their money, threatening that he had a gun.

The bochurim complied with his demands and handed over the little money they were carrying on them. The suspect then told the bochurim not to tell anyone of the incident or he would hunt them down and kill them.

Once the suspect fled, the bochurim phoned 911 and filed a police report.

The NYPD is now searching for the suspect. The incident is not being viewed as a hate crime.

