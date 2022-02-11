SHOCK REPORT: Is the CIA Spying on All Americans?

Two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee have made a shocking revelation: the CIA keeps a secret, undisclosed data center stuffed with information about American citizens. Worst of all, the CIA obtained all this information without a court order.

Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich have sent a letter to senior intelligence officials for more information about this data repository, saying that it operates “outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection.”

“It is critical that Congress not legislate without awareness of a … CIA program, and that the American public not be misled into believe that the reforms in any reauthorization legislation fully cover the IC’s collection of their records,” the senators wrote in the letter. There was a redaction in the letter before “CIA program.

There have been concerns for a number of years about what information US intelligence agencies are collecting on everyday Americans. The CIA and National Security Agency (NSA) are generally barred from obtaining info about Americans and US businesses, yet even so it was always believed that at least some info was being obtained in the process of spying on foreigners.

“CIA recognizes and takes very seriously our obligation to respect the privacy and civil liberties of U.S. persons in the conduct of our vital national security mission,” Kristi Scott, the agency’s privacy and civil liberties officer, said in a statement. “CIA is committed to transparency consistent with our obligation to protect intelligence sources and methods.”

