Giuliani: Eric Adams’ Crime Fighting Measures Are “Idiotic”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in a Thursday interview on Newsmax that he believes that current Mayor Eric Adams’ measures to fight rising crime in the city are “idiotic.”

“I mean, he is getting a honeymoon, while New Yorkers are being killed, and it’s outrageous,” Giuliani said. “He ran on a law-and-order platform for a year, and he still hasn’t put a plan in place. He put a bunch of plainclothes police officers out, and he identified them as police officers, which is like a clown show. The things he’s doing are so idiotic.”

The Newsmax host then asked Giuliani if he thinks the Big Apple’s crime problem could be fixed with people like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in office.

“If I had a DA like that he wouldn’t be there very long,” Giuliani said. “I’d go to the governor, and I’d say ‘remove him. Because if you don’t remove him, I’m going to try and remove you.’ And they should remove people who don’t enforce the law. Citizens all over New York state are being killed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)