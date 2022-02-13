2 Teens Charged Over Shooting of Off-Duty NYPD Cop

The NYPD says it has arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Harlem last week.

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, and a 16-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting occurred as the cop was keeping a vigil at around 7:30 pm on February 5th. The officer was hit in the leg and is in stable condition.

“This is our seventh police officer shot this year,” NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Maddrey said in a press conference following the shooting. “Our gun violence has been increasing, and I’m just making a plea to all of our communities, all of our citizens, our police — we all need to support one another. We have to [discourage] gun violence. We don’t have to live like this. We shouldn’t have to live like this. This is the best city in the world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)