A 23-year-old bochur from Williamsburg was tragically killed in a snowmobiling accident on Sunday afternoon.

Kalman Sofer z”l was snowmobiling in Lowville, New York when the machine he was riding struck a tree, critically injuring the young man.

He was rushed to Lewis General Hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Misaskim is currently working with local and state authorities to ensure kavod hameis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)