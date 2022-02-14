LOOK: Jewish New Jersey Attorney General Sworn-In on Artscroll Tanach

New Jersey’s new attorney general Matt Platkin was sworn in to office today, with the top law enforcement official in the Garden State using a holy book that many Jews might be familiar with – an ArtScroll Tanach.

Platkin, who is Jewish, tweeted following the swearing in: “It is an honor to begin my new role as Acting Attorney General today. I am humbled beyond measure for the opportunity from [Governor Phil Murphy] to serve my home state and its great residents.”

While he is currently the “acting” attorney general, Platkin, who is 35, would become the youngest New Jersey AG since 1978, if he is confirmed by the Senate.

Platkin was raised in Florham Park, New Jersey, and went on to study in Stanford University and Stanford Law School before joining a law firm and becoming active in the political scene.

Most recently, Platkin served as Governor Murphy’s chief legal counsel before going back to the private sector as a partner at Lowenstein Sandler, a major north Jersey law firm.

NJ State Police Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman tells YWN that he is looking forward to working closely to working with the newley sworn-in Attorney General. Friedman adds that Platkin has a stellar reputation and has an excellent working relationship with him from his time at the Governor’s Office.

