See Why Families Across the US Are Choosing YTCTE Mesivta in North Miami Beach!

Located in the vibrant Torah community of North Miami Beach, Florida, YTCTE is a Yeshiva that is known not only for its high level learning, but also for its ruach and warmth. The Rebbeim truly care about each talmid, both in the classroom and out, and the talmidim know they can always turn to their Rebbe for guidance, even years after they graduate.

To ensure that every talmid can learn and grow at their pace, the Yeshiva offers both grade-level shiurim as well as an advanced limudei kodesh track with extra sedarim throughout the week.

YTCTE is also proud of its rigorous high school general studies program that prepares students to successfully pursue an advanced education. With three leveled classes in every subject, including many AP courses, YTCTE students graduate Yeshiva with a well-rounded education, fully prepared to enter the next stage of life.

The mesivta provides a robust extra-curricular program to round off the YTCTE experience and ensure that talmidim thrive outside the classroom as well. Its full-service dormitory attracts boys from across the country, and beyond. It is no surprise that YTCTE has earned a reputation as a Yeshiva that transforms boys into young men who are true B’nei Torah, ready to change the world.

