“TOUCH AND GO”: Fox Anchor Neil Cavuto Says COVID Nearly Killed Him [VIDEO]

Neil Cavuto, an immunocompromised Fox News anchor, revealed that he had been hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19 and nearly died.

Cavuto, who is vaccinated and boosted, said that he had a very serious case because of his “very compromised immune system” and that he developed pneumonia, landing him “in intensive care for quite a while.”

“It was really touch and go,” Cavuto said. “Some of you who’ve wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for! So sorry to disappoint you!”

Cavuto had previously contracted the virus in October. But the anchor, a cancer survivor who has been public about his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, had a more mild case back then.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)