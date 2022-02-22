WATCH: Children In Uman Daven At Reb Nachman’s Kever For Peace

As the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine heightens on Tuesday, the frum community in Uman gathered the children to utilize the age-old power of tefillos of tinnokos shel beis rabban.

Rav Yaakov Jan, the Rav of the frum kehilla in Uman and head of the local kashrus organization, instructed the Talmudei Torah and schools of the kehilla to end early and bring the children to Reb Nachman’s kever.

The adults led the children in tefillos for peace and for the welfare of the Ukrainian government.

Shlomi Elisha, deputy director of Hatzalah Ukraine told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “We’re anxiously monitoring the situation. We set up an operations room at Hatzalah, which centralizes all the referrals but we’re optimistic that everything will end with diplomacy. We’re all davening for shlomo shel malchus but we’re being cautious.”

“I personally am not going anywhere, you don’t leave when you’re a little scared. There’s a large kehilla here and they can’t just simply run away. We’re here to stay and we’re hoping for the best.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)