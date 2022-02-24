SHOCKING: Elderly Yeshiva Bus Driver Beaten in Boro Park [SEE THE VIDEO]

An elderly yeshiva bus driver was the victim of a brutal beating at the hands of a group of teens on Thursday morning in Boro Park.

The incident occurred in a parking lot on 49th Street and Old New Utrecht at around 6 am, the NYPD and Shomrim say.

As the driver entered his bus, he was confronted by the teens who had been hanging out in the vehicle, who then assaulted him, punching and kicking the helpless man.

The driver, a 70-year-old man, was transported to Maimonides Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Shomrim and the NYPD were on the scene in seconds, but the thugs managed to get away.

The NYPD and Shomrim are currently searching for the band of five teens, who fled the scene on foot.

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)