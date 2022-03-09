Headlines & Breaking NewsIsrael NewsUS & World NewsYWN Videos Of Interest WATCH: Former VP Mike Pence Meets Chief Rabbi of Kyiv March 9, 2022 1:30 pm 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Former Vice President Mike Pence, currently on a trip to Israel, met with the chief rabbi of Kyiv, Rabbi Yonason Markovitch, and said that their talk reminded him of the importance of supporting Israel. https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Former-VP-Pence-salutes-Rabbi-of-Kiyev-_-Video-Eli-Mandelbaum_HD.mp4 (YWN World Headquarters – NYC) Get email updates from Yeshiva World