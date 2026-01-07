NYC: Group Behind Antisemitic Synagogue Protest Returns With Two New Rallies This Week

An anti-Zionist activist group that drew widespread condemnation after staging a hostile protest outside a Manhattan shul in November is planning two new demonstrations this week, setting up an early test for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fledgling administration.

The group, Pal-Awda, announced that it will protest two Israel-related events in the coming days: a Nefesh B’Nefesh gathering scheduled for Wednesday and an Israel real-estate event on Thursday. The organization said it will reveal the locations only on the day of the protests.

Pal-Awda previously organized a protest in November outside Park East Synagogue, where Nefesh B’Nefesh was hosting an event. During that rally, demonstrators shouted threats and antisemitic slurs at attendees, prompting outrage from Jewish leaders and elected officials.

The announcement places Mamdani in a political bind. A permissive response by city authorities—particularly if protests again take place outside synagogues—would likely inflame mainstream Jewish organizations, many of which already have strained relations with the mayor. A more forceful law-enforcement response, however, risks backlash from Mamdani’s far-left supporters, some of whom have defended aggressive anti-Israel demonstrations as protected speech.

Adding to the tension, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier Tuesday that the state will move to establish “safety zones” around houses of worship to prevent harassment and intimidation. That policy, however, will not be in effect in time for this week’s protests.

