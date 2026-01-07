LAKEWOOD: Gedolei Yisroel Convene Emergency Gathering to Address Dangers of AI, Call For Yom Tefillah and Taanis

An urgent and extraordinary gathering of Gedolei Yisroel was convened on Sunday at the initiative of the Rosh Yeshiva of South Fallsburg, Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, to confront what was described as a growing and existential spiritual danger posed by the unchecked use of open artificial intelligence technologies.

The meeting took place at the Ateres Chana/Bais Faiga Hall in Lakewood and brought together senior roshei yeshiva, Admorim, dayanim, and rabbonim representing Litvish, Chassidish, and Sephardic kehillos. Over the course of several hours, the Gedolim engaged in in-depth discussion regarding the spiritual, emotional, and communal risks associated with AI, with particular concern focused on AI chat services that are accessible even through standard home and cell phones.

Participants warned that these platforms can lead to dependency and addiction, foster artificial and emotionally deceptive “relationships,” and undermine authentic human connection. The Gedolim further emphasized that such technologies create serious openings for grave Torah transgressions and pose a major threat to the most vulnerable segments of Klal Yisroel—especially children, bochurim, and Bais Yaakov girls—who may lack the maturity or safeguards to navigate these dangers.

Following extensive deliberation, the gathering reached a series of concrete resolutions. It was agreed to designate a communal yom tefillah and taanis. Those able to do so while maintaining their daily responsibilities are encouraged to observe a full fast day, while others are to observe a half-day fast. Krias HaTorah of Vayechal will be read at Mincha. On this designated day, roshei yeshivos, roshei kehillos, chadarim, and Bais Yaakov mosdos are instructed to directly address the dangers of open AI and to actively establish firm boundaries to eliminate its use—particularly through calling or texting AI services. This will include the introduction and promotion of phones and phone lines that block access to AI platforms.

The Gedolim expressed the hope that, with siyata d’Shmaya, these coordinated steps will establish a clear and unified communal standard that such use of open AI is unacceptable within the homes, yeshivos, and schools of our kehillos.

Among those in attendance were Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Moshe of South Fallsburg; Rav Elya Kanarek, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Ohr Hameir of Peekskill; Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, Rosh Yeshiva of Telz Yeshiva and the Mesivta of Lakewood; Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Tiferes Yerachmiel; Rav Yaakov Horowitz, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Bais Meir; and Rav Yosef Mermelstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Novominsk.

Also present were the roshei yeshiva of Bais Medrash Govoah in Lakewood—Rav Malkiel Kotler, Rav Yeruchem Olshin, Rav Dovid Schustal, and Rav Yisroel Neuman—as well as Rav Avrohom Bromberg, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Shaar HaTalmud; Rav Yisroel Ehrlich, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Mishkan HaTorah; Rav Shmuel Abba Olshin, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Gedolah of Hillside; Rav Simcha Bunim Paler, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Mekor Chaim; Rav Dovid Breslauer, Rosh Kollel of Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Moshe of South Fallsburg; Rav Eliyahu Yagid, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Keren HaTorah; Rav Yitzchok Lichtenstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas; Rav Uri Meir Kanarek, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Noam HaTalmud; Rav Yaakov Dovid Wasserman, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Gedolah of Monmouth County; Rav Moshe Pruzansky, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Chemdas HaTorah; and Rav Moshe Mayerfeld of Monsey.

Chassidic leadership in attendance included the Skulener Rebbe, the Novominsker Rebbe, and the Rachmistrivker Rebbe, alongside prominent rabbonim and dayanim such as Rav Mechel Steinmetz, senior posek and dayan of Boro Park; Rav Unger, son of the Bobover Rebbe (Bobov-45); Rav Shlaff of Bobov; Rav Stroile, dayan of Vien; and Rav Unger, dayan of Skver, among other distinguished rabbonim.

