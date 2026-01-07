Levaya Of Yosef Eisenthal, Z’l, 14, Murdered At Protest, Takes Place At Yeshivas Ohel Torah

The levaya of Chaim Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, 14, who was murdered on Tuesday evening after being run over by an Arab bus driver at a rally against the draft law in Jerusalem, began on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Beis Medrash of the Ohel Torah yeshivah in the Ramot Daled neighborhood of Jerusalem, where the niftar learned.
The kevurah will take place at Har Hamenuchos.
Yosef, z’l, was the son of Rav Shmuel Eisenthal, a maggid shiur at the “Ohel Torah–Ponevezh” Yeshiva in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem (where Yosef learned).
He was the grandson of HaRav Uriel Eisenthal, the Rav of the Ramot Gimmel neighborhood of Jerusalem.
8 Responses
All involved share the blame in this tragedy. Obviously, the Arab driver, the bus company that hired the Arab, and all the Rebbes and Roshe Yeshiva who called for these protests. This kid should have been in his yeshiva or at home not protesting in the streets.
These protest are ineffective and only cause rifts among the Jewish people. If one really believes Torah study protects the nation as much as an army, than stay in yeshiva and increase your zchut by learning more, so you will not be drafted.
I’m curious why charges for assault weren’t brought against the people spitting at a bus driver. Play with fire you get burned.
The real murderers are the ones that committed the chillul Hashem and spat on the driver.
It doesn’t take a genius to predict this sort of out come from that sort of behavior.
It is quite foreseeable. Shame on the chareidim for not sitting and learning which is really their only good excuse for not serving in the army
Why was a 13 yr old at this rally?
Reply to Chaim_Baruch!
I’m curious what your consultation fee is? I’d like to deliver a full package to the Rabbonim who are in need of your sage counsel and advice.
Additionally, the arab driver is in need of good legal counsel. Won’t you extend yourself pro bono?
Big deal, so he was “span on”, by children. So what? The racist Arab murdered this child. And Haaretz and the life’s are guilty of incitement.
During the Iran Iraq war, Iran sent little children to the front lines and gave them keys which the kids were told will get them right into heaven when they are killed. The kids thought they were out to change the world but within weeks of their deaths no one remembered their names and no one other than their grieving parents remembered they even existed.