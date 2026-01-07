Levaya Of Yosef Eisenthal, Z’l, 14, Murdered At Protest, Takes Place At Yeshivas Ohel Torah

The levaya of Chaim Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, 14, who was murdered on Tuesday evening after being run over by an Arab bus driver at a rally against the draft law in Jerusalem, began on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Beis Medrash of the Ohel Torah yeshivah in the Ramot Daled neighborhood of Jerusalem, where the niftar learned.

The kevurah will take place at Har Hamenuchos.

Yosef, z’l, was the son of Rav Shmuel Eisenthal, a maggid shiur at the “Ohel Torah–Ponevezh” Yeshiva in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem (where Yosef learned).

He was the grandson of HaRav Uriel Eisenthal, the Rav of the Ramot Gimmel neighborhood of Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)