U.S. Reporter Shot and Killed by Russians in Ukraine

A reporter from the United States was shot and killed by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday morning.
Video journalist Brent Renaud was killed when Russian soldiers opened fire on a vehicle carrying reporters, according to multiple reports.
Early reports states that Renaud was assigned to Ukraine by the New York Times, though that claim has since been verified as untrue.
“[email protected] is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine,” Times managing editor Cliff Levy wrote on Twitter.
“Brent’s death is a terrible loss,” Levy continued. “Brave journalists like Brent take tremendous risks to bear witness and to tell the world about the devastation and suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
