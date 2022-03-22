BLOODY WEEKENDS: NYC Weekend Shootings Up Stunning 383% From 2021

The NYPD said that at least 29 people were shot between last Friday through Sunday in the Big Apple – a troubling 383% increase in weekend shootings year-over-year. Meanwhile, the NYPD said that the number of shooting victims from last week were nearly double the amount from the same time last year.

The NYPD said they are aware of 9 people being shot last Friday, another 13 on Saturday, and 7 more on Sunday, totaling 29 people being injured in 24 different shootings throughout the city over the weekend. That equals a 383% rise in the number of shooting victims from the same weekend last year, when a relatively low 6 people were shot.

Data from the NYPD also shows year-over-year increases in murders, robberies, felony assaults and shooting, among other crimes.

In all, total index crimes – meaning crimes that fall under one or more of the seven major crime categories – is up 45% year-to-date compared to 2021.

