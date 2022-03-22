BLOODY WEEKENDS: NYC Weekend Shootings Up Stunning 383% From 2021

The NYPD said that at least 29 people were shot between last Friday through Sunday in the Big Apple – a troubling 383% increase in weekend shootings year-over-year. Meanwhile, the NYPD said that the number of shooting victims from last week were nearly double the amount from the same time last year.
The NYPD said they are aware of 9 people being shot last Friday, another 13 on Saturday, and 7 more on Sunday, totaling 29 people being injured in 24 different shootings throughout the city over the weekend. That equals a 383% rise in the number of shooting victims from the same weekend last year, when a relatively low 6 people were shot.
Data from the NYPD also shows year-over-year increases in murders, robberies, felony assaults and shooting, among other crimes.
In all, total index crimes – meaning crimes that fall under one or more of the seven major crime categories – is up 45% year-to-date compared to 2021.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
That’s okay. According to the UNELECTED privileged white female woke Karen, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Mayor Eric Adams, as long as little 5 year olds are wearing their disposable masks properly while eating their snacks at recess, all is good in this City. Letitia James is still busy with former President Trump’s personal tax returns dating back to 1978. And Eric’s brother is keeping those dangerous white supremacists at bay. Why worry?