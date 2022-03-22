HaRav Chaim’s, Z’tl, Son Faints During Shiva, Evacuated To Hospital

In the middle of shiva for HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, on Tuesday, his youngest son, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Shaul Kanievsky, fainted twice.

Paramedics were called to the scene and administered first aid. Meanwhile, the visitors left and the shiva home was temporarily closed.

HaRav Yitzchak Shaul, who was appointed the Rav of the Lederman shul on Sunday, subsequently recovered, but several hours later, it was reported that he was taken to the hospital for tests after apparently fainting again.

The tzibur is asked to daven for Reb Yitzchak Shaul ben Batsheva Esther l’refuah shleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

The shiva hours have been changed and are now 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

