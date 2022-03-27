UPDATE: Tallman Firefighter Suspended After Allegedly Uses Hateful Slurs At Rockland Chaveirim Volunteers

A disturbing incident has come to light on Sunday, when local residents witnessed a Tallman firefighter allegedly using hateful slurs at a fire this morning.

Sources tell YWN that the fire was around 11:40AM at 18 Olympia Lane. Thankfully, the fire was contained to the stove area.

The fire department responded as well as Rockland Chaveirim – who received multiple calls reporting the incident.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, but multiple eye-witnesses tell YWN that they witnessed a disturbing incident occur. The witnesses alleged that for reasons unknown, one firefighter from the Tallman Fire Department unleashed a slew of hateful slurs directed at the Chaveirim volunteers. The expletives don’t fit the criteria to pass the editorial board of YWN.

Rockland Chaveirim is an organization with a sterling reputation, with more than 200 volunteers that respond to well over 100 calls each day. They have an outstanding relationship with the Ramapo Police Department and work hand in hand with local fire departments at hundreds of fires over the years.

UPDATE AT 4:30PM: Accused Tallman Firefighter who allegedly hurled slurs at Rockland Chaveirim members at scene of fire has been suspended from duty pending an investigation. YWN has learned that thanks to the YWN article, this disturbing story reached the highest level of Government in NY State in just a few minutes, prompting immediate action.

YWN incorrectly had the words “Monsey Fire Department” live on YWN for around 2 minutes. We apologize.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)